Freshii, an international fast casual chain out of Canada, has closed its location near Willow Lawn.
Freshii serves healthy salads, soups, bowls, and burritos and opened its only standalone Richmond location in 2017 at 1700 Willow Lawn Drive. The location has been closed since early February.
There is also a locating inside the Student Commons on VCU's Monroe Park campus. That location remains open.
Freshii did not respond to a request for comment.
I guess Chopt in Willow Lawn was too much competition.
