It's been nearly five years since restaurant owners Juliette Highland and her husband Christopher Davis closed on the building at 412 N. 25th St. in Church Hill with plans to open a restaurant, but at long last, the restaurant is open.
Frontier by Alamo officially opened to the public at the end of October, but the couple waited a few months to get the word out.
The new restaurant, which specializes in barbecue and rotisserie meats, is the second for Davis. He's also co-owner of Alamo BBQ restaurant, which opened in 2009 at 2202 Jefferson Ave. in Church Hill.
There's some overlap in the menus at Alamo and Frontier by Alamo, with ribs, pulled pork, tacos and brisket, but Frontier has some house specialties of its own, such as chile rellenos, steak frites and nachos ($12-$15). Frontier also has a full bar, happy hour specials and indoor seating for 50.
Nestled in the entrance of the restaurant is large, stuffed bear. An Alaskan Brown Bear, to be exact. It was killed by Highland's stepfather in 2002 in Alaska and now lives in Church Hill.
But the centerpiece of the operation is a custom-built rotisserie, paid for with part of the $25,000 Supporting East End Entrepreneurship Development grant - or SEED grant - which the couple was awarded in 2015. The rest of the money went to building renovations.
Health care provider Bon Secours Richmond Health System and Virginia Local Initiatives Support Corp., a community development organization, created the grant program in 2011 as an economic development and job creation initiative for Richmond’s East End.
Carolina Bar B Que and Soul N’ Vinegar restaurants are past recipients.
Frontier by Alamo is now open Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight and Sunday, 5 to 10 p.m.
