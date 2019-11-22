Any time there's a big show in town, as is currently the case with "Hamilton" at the Altria Theater, I get hit up for dining recommendations.
People want to make a night of the show and dinner before (or after) is the perfect way to do it.
And plenty of people, it seems, want to park once and make their dinner and show night walkable.
Luckily, there are tons of great restaurants within walking distance of the Altria Theater.
But first, let's define walkable. I'm defining it as roughly five blocks or less, which turns out to be roughly .4 miles or less. Why? Because I would walk it, and I am hard-pressed to walk anywhere.
Also, a five walk (or .4 mile walk), according to google, takes less10 minutes (eight minutes, in fact, according to google). So it's hardly the trek of a lifetime.
Five blocks (or less) is also feasibly walkable in heels (though it would have to be a low heel for me, so dates, if you're planning a five block restaurant destination for your pre-show dinner, give your date a head's up).
“Hamilton,” playing now in Richmond through Dec. 8.
First, my picks:
Dinamo, 821 W. Cary St, (804) 678-9706
At .2 miles, Dinamo is one of the closest restaurants. The space is tiny, but it's worth the wait for this Italian / Jewish fare.
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – close (whenever dinner let’s up)
Saturday 5:30 – close
Reservations are accepted.
Edo's Squid, 411 N. Harrison St., (804) 864-5488
One of the same owners as Dinamo, similar menu, can't-miss Italian food (.4 miles away). Period.
Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – midnight
Sunday 5:30 –10 p.m.
Reservations are accepted.
Pupatella 1 N. Morris St., (804) 355-3135
Fast casual (meaning you order at a counter) Neoplitian pizza place (plus small plates) that's just .3 miles from Altira Theater. And, bonus, this restaurant has 15 off-street parking places.
Sunday and Monday, noon to 9 p.m.
Tuesday - Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
No reservations.
Postbellum, 1323 W. Main St., (804) 353-7678
Serving American fare with a focus on Postbellum cooking techniques (.4 miles away).
Open daily, 3:30 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Reservations are accepted for parties of 6 or more.
Ipanema Cafe, 917 W. Grace St., (804) 213-0190
Vegetarian fare with a stellar wine list and great craft beer (.4 miles away).
Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday 5:30 –11 p.m.
Sunday 5:30 –10 p.m.
Reservations accepted for parties of 5 or more.
Tiny Victory, 506 W. Broad St., (804) 658-0757
This Filipino and New American cuisine restaurant may be east of Belvidere, but it's still only .4 miles from the theater. It also stays open as long as people keep coming in, so some nights it could be open long past midnight.
Monday - Saturday 5:30 p.m. till...
(Closed Tuesdays)
Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Reservations are accepted.
Other close-by spots:
Mojo’s, 733 W. Cary St., (804) 644-6676
American diner / bar fare. .1 miles
821 Cafe, 825 W. Cary St., (804) 649-1042
American diner / bar fare. .2 miles.
The Local Eatery and Pub, 1106 W. Main St., (804) 358-1862
Scottish/ Irish / American fare. .3 miles.
Nisa Thai Asian Cuisine, 118 S Belvidere St., (804) 343-1113
Thai food. .3 miles.
Deep Run Roadhouse, 309 N. Laurel St., (804) 225-5544
Barbecue .3 miles.
City Dogs, 1309 W. Main St., (804) 359-3647
American diner / bar fare. .3 miles.
Also of note, The Tobacco Company restaurant in Shockoe Slip is offering extended happy hour - and a free Lyft ride - to anyone with Hamilton tickets. Happy hour runs Monday through Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m. Imbibers can get the free code from the restaurant when they show their tickets. 1201 E. Cary St., (804) 782-9555
