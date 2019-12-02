Anytime there’s a big show in town, as is currently the case with “Hamilton” at the Altria Theater, I get hit up for dining recommendations.
People want to make a night of the show, and dinner before (or after) is the perfect way to do it.
And plenty of people, it seems, want to park once and make their dinner-and-show night walkable.
Luckily, there are some great restaurants within walking distance of the Altria, at 6 N. Laurel St.
But first, let’s define walkable. I’m defining it as roughly five blocks or fewer, which turns out to be roughly 0.4 mile or fewer. Why? Because I would walk it, and I am hard-pressed to walk anywhere.
Also, a five-block walk (or 0.4-mile walk), according to Google, takes less than 10 minutes (eight minutes, in fact, according to Google). So it’s hardly the trek of a lifetime.
Five blocks (or fewer) are also feasibly walkable in heels (though it would have to be a low heel for me; so dates, if you’re planning a five-block restaurant destination for your pre-show dinner, give your date a head’s up).
“Hamilton” is playing in Richmond through Dec. 8.
First, my picks:
Dinamo, 821 W. Cary St., (804) 678-9706
At 0.2 mile from Altria, Dinamo is one of the closest restaurants. The space is tiny, but it’s worth the wait for this Italian-Jewish fare.
Hours: 11 a.m.-close (whenever dinner lets up) Monday-Friday; 5:30 p.m.-close Saturday.
Reservations are accepted.
Edo’s Squid, 411 N. Harrison St., (804) 864-5488
One of the same owners as Dinamo, similar menu, can’t-miss Italian food (0.4 mile away). Period.
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday; 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday.
Reservations are accepted.
Pupatella 1 N. Morris St., (804) 355-3135
Fast-casual (meaning you order at a counter) Neapolitan pizza place (plus small plates) that’s just 0.3 mile from Altria Theater. And, bonus: It has 15 off-street parking places.
Hours: Noon-9 p.m. Sunday-Monday; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
No reservations.
Postbellum, 1323 W. Main St., (804) 353-7678
Serving American fare with a focus on Postbellum cooking techniques (0.4 mile away).
Hours: 3:30 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Reservations are accepted for parties of six or more.
Ipanema Cafe, 917 W. Grace St., (804) 213-0190
Vegetarian fare with a stellar wine list and great craft beer (0.4 mile away).
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday -Sunday.
Reservations accepted for parties of five or more.
Tiny Victory, 506 W. Broad St., (804) 658-0757
This Filipino and New American cuisine restaurant may be east of Belvidere, but it’s still only 0.4 mile from the theater. It also stays open as long as people keep coming in, so some nights it could be open long past midnight.
Hours: 5:30 p.m.-until ... Monday-Saturday; closed Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
Reservations are accepted.
Other close-by spots:
Mojo’s, 733 W. Cary St., (804) 644-6676
American diner-bar fare: 0.1 mile
821 Cafe, 825 W. Cary St., (804) 649-1042
American diner-bar fare: 0.2 mile
The Local Eatery and Pub, 1106 W. Main St., (804) 358-1862
Scottish-Irish-American fare: 0.3 mile
Nisa Thai Asian Cuisine, 118 S. Belvidere St., (804) 343-1113
Thai food: 0.3 mile
Deep Run Roadhouse, 309 N. Laurel St., (804) 740-6301
Barbecue: 0.3 mile
City Dogs, 1309 W. Main St., (804) 359-3647
American diner-bar fare: 0.4 mile
Also of note, The Tobacco Company restaurant in Shockoe Slip is offering extended happy hour — and a free Lyft ride — to anyone with “Hamilton” tickets. Happy hour runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Imbibers can get the free Lyft code from the restaurant when they show their tickets. 1201 E. Cary St., (804) 782-9555.
(2) comments
