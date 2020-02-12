After 8.5 years in business in Henrico County, HogsHead Cafe is moving down the road.
The move is just a smidge, in case you're worried - less than two miles. But HogsHead Cafe is moving from 9503 W. Broad St. to 8900 W. Broad St, in the Gold’s Gym Plaza in the space previously occupied by Havana '59 West.
HogsHead Cafe specializes in barbecue, burgers, Southern comfort food, and "a hot dog to die for," according to a 2012 review.
The restaurant opens in its new location Friday, Feb. 14.
Husband and wife Steve and Kim Logue opened the original HogsHead Cafe in June 2011. That location closed February 8 to ready for the move.
“Our guests have celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, marriages & even the not so good days. It’s the type of place you can do that in,” Steve Logue wrote in a statement. “We have often asked our regulars for feedback on what they would change about the restaurant and the top answer was always ‘size.’”
The new location will not only have more room inside, but two outdoor patios -- one in front of the restaurant on the first floor and second one, upstairs where the restaurant will host private parties.
“This new larger location will also introduce folks to us that have never been in before,” Kim Logue wrote in a statement.
