EAT Restaurant Partners is opening a second location of its popular Shockoe Bottom fried chicken restaurant in Chesterfield County.
A Hot Chick: A Fried Chicken Joint is in the works for Winterfield Crossing, a mixed use development in the works at 14210 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County from Blackwood Development Co.
The original location opened in January at 7 N. 17th St. and its signature hot chicken sandwiches tied for first place as the best chicken sandwich in town in an unofficial online poll by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Winterfield Crossing is expected to open in 2020. Other tenants include Gather Workspaces, Carytown Bicycle Co., Row House (a workout place), Aldi, Starbucks and a Burgerim restaurant.
This will be EAT Restaurant Partners 14th restaurant. EAT Restaurant Partners is the largest single restaurant operator in the Richmond area - with 11 restaurants in three localities and now three more on the way. Osaka Steak & Sushi, Fat Dragon, Hot Chick, Wild Ginger, Boulevard Burger & Brew, Pizza and Beer of Richmond (PBR), Wong Gonzales, Red Salt are just a few of their concepts around town in Short Pump, Shockoe Bottom, Libbie and Grove, downtown, the Fan District, the cusp of Chesterfield and Powhatan.
The group also has a Wong Gonzales in the works in Short Pump and a Pizza and Beer of Richmond under construction in Hanover County. The second location of Hot Chick will be the group's first restaurant in Chesterfield County.
Peter Vick and Harrison Hall with Colliers International represented Winterfield Crossing in the deal.
