The Short Pump location of Carytown Burger and Fries is closed. The restaurant at 200 Towne Center West Blvd. in Henrico County closed at the end of service February 27.

Carytown Burger and Fries owner Mike Barber said Tuesday (March 2) staffing challenges, high rent, and a desire to focus on the two other Richmond area locations of Carytown Burger and Fries were factors in the decision to close.

A Facebook post from the restaurant February 27 read, "we are closed through this weekend due to some staffing issues," though a sign posted to the door the same day by the property manager said it had "been seized by the landlord."

The Breeden Co., the Virginia Beach-based commercial real estate company that manages Towne Center West shopping center, confirmed that the property is now for lease to other tenants.

"I'd been working with [the landlord] trying to renew the lease," Barber said. "It just wasn’t financially possible."

The original location of Carytown Burgers & Fries opened in the Richmond Shopping Center off West Cary Street in 1999 and added two more locations — at 5404 Lakeside Ave. in Lakeside and in Short Pump — in 2015. The Carytown location moved to 3449 W. Cary St. in 2018 and it and the Lakeside restaurant remain open.

"I learned a lot in Short Pump," Barber said. "We love Short Pump, and may come out there again with a smaller location."

Barber said the he's also eyeing Midlothian for a possible Carytown Burgers & Fries location.

But for now, "we’re focused on Carytown and Lakeside," he said, and making those locations as strong as possible.

Both locations of Carytown Burgers & Fries are open daily for lunch and dinner.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

