Running Comfort restaurant has been quite a ride for chef Jason Alley these past 17 and a half years, but now it's come to an end: Comfort restaurant will close at the end of January.
"It's time. It's been a really good run and we have a lot of stuff going on. I'm ready for phase two of my career. I've been a cooking in restaurants since I was 10. I'm 46 now," Alley said.
Alley, along with former business partner Chris Chandler, opened the Southern food restaurant at 200 W. Broad St. in 2002 — years before the section of downtown now known as the Arts District was the thriving entertainment district it is today. It was also years before Richmond was the culinary destination it is today. Alley was a key player in making both things happen. He was named a Richmond Times-Dispatch Person of the Year honoree in 2017 for his role in developing the local food scene.
Chandler left the restaurant group in 2007 and Michele Jones, Alley's business partner in Pasture, the restaurant they closed last year, became co-owner of Comfort.
Alley and Jones last year launched Alley/Jones Hospitality, a restaurant consulting business, and Alley said the two will now focus on it and their Scott's Addition restaurant, Bingo, which they own with Jay Bayer.
Comfort will close at the end of service on Jan. 31.
This has been a breaking news alert. Check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.