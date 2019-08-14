History and food and a trolley ride - what better way to spend the afternoon getting to know Jackson Ward.

Jackson Ward on Wheels kicks off Saturday, Sept. 28, as a precursor to the 31st annual 2nd Street Festival, which happens Oct. 5 and 6. The trolley tour will make stops at five Jackson Ward restaurants - Salt & Forge, Max's on Broad, Fatty Smokes, Soul Taco and Urban Hang Suite. Along the way, patrons will learn the history of the area. The tour starts at the Hippodrome Theater, 528 N. 2nd St., where patrons can take part in a poster unveiling reception that celebrates the commissioned artwork for this year's 2nd Street Festival.

Patrons will sample chicken biscuits and curried chickpea and coleslaw shooters at Salt & Forge; a taco and soft drink at Soul Taco; sliders and frites at Max's on Broad; a rib, one side and popover, plus beer, at Fatty Smokes, and assorted desserts at Urban Hang Suite.

The event is a partnership between Venture Richmond events and Unlocking RVA, and only 50 tickets are available. (Two tours of 25 people each will run between 3 and 7 p.m.) Tickets are $100 per person and go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 14. To purchase, visit https://jacksonwardonwheels.eventbrite.com. Proceeds from Jackson Ward on Wheels benefits the 2nd Street Festival.

hprestidge@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription