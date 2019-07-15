The second location of JKogi restaurant at 304 N. Robinson St. is closed.

The Korean restaurant, which opened in January in the Fan District, closed last week. The original location in Jackson Ward remains open.

"The location didn’t do as well as we had hoped and this was a very long summer to say the least," owner Jay Ko wrote in a message. "Fortunately we didn’t lose one employee, even after the closing. On another bright note, our Jackson Ward location is doing well, and we will continue to focus on improving everyday."

Ko, along with business partner Michael Ng, opened the first J Kogi at 327 N. 2nd St. in 2014. Ko announced the second location of his popular Jackson Ward restaurant in November, the day after Boka Tako Bar abruptly closed in the space after four years.

Ko bought the building and did a quick turnaround on the space while retaining more of the staff.

