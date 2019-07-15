The second location of JKogi restaurant at 304 N. Robinson St. is closed.
The Korean restaurant, which opened in January in the Fan District, closed last week. The original location in Jackson Ward remains open.
"The location didn’t do as well as we had hoped and this was a very long summer to say the least," owner Jay Ko wrote in a message. "Fortunately we didn’t lose one employee, even after the closing. On another bright note, our Jackson Ward location is doing well, and we will continue to focus on improving everyday."
Ko, along with business partner Michael Ng, opened the first J Kogi at 327 N. 2nd St. in 2014. Ko announced the second location of his popular Jackson Ward restaurant in November, the day after Boka Tako Bar abruptly closed in the space after four years.
Ko bought the building and did a quick turnaround on the space while retaining more of the staff.
Yo.... its the meals tax... 12.8% tax on the privilege of people who simply wants to eat out. Then add parking and bad service and you have restaurants that are closing. You must be nuts to open a restaurant in Richmond City. Come to HENRICO just not short pump the rent is to high
Approximately 17% of all non-franchise restaurants close/fail in the first year. That is the same as insurance brokers. Similar to 21% of offices of real estate agents and brokers fail in the first year, and the number is 19% for both landscapers and automotive repair. Taxes has nothing to do with it and stop saying the meals tax is 12.8%. That is a lie and no matter how many times you post it, it is still a lie. Regardless, the meals tax in HENRICO is 4% plus the VA sales tax of 5.3% for a total of 9.3%. On a $20 meal, the difference is $0.70.
Hey; that spot seems to have had some turnover, can you look into how many places have been there though the years?
