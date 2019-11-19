Patrick_Headshot

Chef Patrick O’Connell founded The Inn at Little Washington in Virginia 41 years ago. The Inn recently earned its third Michelin star.

Actor Jon Voight, musician Alison Krauss and writer James Patterson are among the eight individuals and organizations to be presented with the nation's top cultural medals by President Donald Trump, who has not bestowed the medals since taking office almost three years ago.

In a White House ceremony Thursday, Trump will present the National Medal of Arts to Voight; Krauss; Sharon Percy Rockefeller, an arts philanthropist who is president of WETA, Washington's public television and radio station; and the musicians of the U.S. military.

Trump will also present four National Humanities Medals, to Patterson; Patrick O'Connell, chef at the Inn at Little Washington; philanthropist Teresa Lozano Long; and the Claremont Institute, a conservative think tank that published a quarterly journal.

The National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities solicit nominations for the awards, which recognize outstanding contributions to the arts and humanities. The last medals were bestowed in 2016 by then-President Barack Obama. Among those honored were Mel Brooks, Audra McDonald, Ron Chernow and José Andrés.

"The talent, dedication and creativity of these [2019] recipients have made an enduring mark on the arts in America and they now join a remarkable group of others honored over the past decades. The National Endowment for the Arts congratulates them on this honor," NEA Chairwoman Mary Anne Carter said in a statement.

