Kobe Japanese Steaks & Sushi restaurant in Shockoe Slip is closed.
The restaurant opened in 2004 at 19 S. 13th St., a space that had been vacant for decades following the closure of B.T. Crump saddle shop.
The restaurant closed on Tuesday, July 16 without any warning. By Wednesday, a sign saying "permanently closed" hung in the window.
No one at the restaurant could be reached via phone or email to respond for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.