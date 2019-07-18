Kobe Japanese Steaks & Sushi restaurant in Shockoe Slip is closed.

The restaurant opened in 2004 at 19 S. 13th St., a space that had been vacant for decades following the closure of B.T. Crump saddle shop.

The restaurant closed on Tuesday, July 16 without any warning. By Wednesday, a sign saying "permanently closed" hung in the window.

No one at the restaurant could be reached via phone or email to respond for comment.

