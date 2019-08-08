True's Cultural Kitchen restaurant is in the works for 415 W. Grace St. #A.
The restaurant is going in the space previously occupied by KuRu Ethiopian restaurant, which closed June 20 after just over a year in business.
KuRu owner Meseret Ketema said a lack of workers for the restaurant as well as a lack of diversity in the city were factors in closing the restaurant.
She leased the building to True-Asia Daniels, who's opening True's Cultural Kitchen in the space.
Daniels launched True's In Home Creations in 2014 as a catering and personal chef business.
Daniels said the restaurant will serve Caribbean, soul food and seafood.
