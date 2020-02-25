La Milpa, a beloved Richmond-area Mexican restaurant and market, had its food trailer stolen.
The nearly-20-year-old restaurant's mobile trailer was taken from the restaurant's parking lot sometime in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Katya Chavez, a spokesperson for La Milpa.
Chavez said the trailer was parked in front of the restaurant at 6925 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County. The trailer was parked in a space with cement blocks securing its tires in place. Removing the trailer, Chavez noted, would require someone move the cement blocks and hitch the trailer to a vehicle.
La Milpa is open 24 hours a day, but Chavez said the overnight weekend hours tend to be busy at the restaurant as diners stop by on their to and from other weekend events. No one noticed the trailer was missing until Saturday morning and that's when La Milpa alerted the police and later its social media followers that the trailer was missing.
"We are really, really happy with the response," Chavez said. She said the posts on Facebook and Instagram have racked up hundreds of shares and a few phone calls from La Milpa diners who have spotted similar trailers around town. Thus far, the trailer hasn't been located.
La Milpa launched the food cart in 2013 and Chavez said it's used infrequently and only for off-site, catered events as a supplement to their four roving lunch vans. The vans function as the restaurant's primary mobile operation.
Chesterfield police spokeswoman Liz Caroon confirmed that a report was filed and said that the theft occurred sometime between midnight and 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
"The trailer is described as a black, 2012 Continental Food Trailer. Anyone with info should call police or Crime Solvers," Caroon said.
La Milpa opened in May 2000 as a Mexican restaurant and has since grown to include a market that sells staples for Mexican and Latin American cultures. The restaurant and market will celebrate its 20th anniversary on May 10.
