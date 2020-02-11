20200107_MET_COMFORT_JW04

Seth Knight updated menu items on a chalkboard above the bar as the staff got Comfort ready to open for the day on Monday. The restaurant, specializing in Southern food, is at 200 W. Broad St. and was opened in 2002.

 JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH

It's officially closing time at Comfort restaurant - restaurant owners Jason Alley and Michele Jones promise this time. So this weekend, the owners are throwing a "last last call" party.

In case you missed the news, Comfort restaurant at 200 W. Broad St. announced in January that they were closing their 17-year-old Southern food, meat and three restaurant at the end of January.

And they did. Save a last minute special event dinner on Feb. 4 and now at last hurrah "last last call" party, on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. 'till we run out," Alley said.

The event will help the owners clear the bar and kitchen and give Richmonders an opportunity to bid on some of Comfort's stuff.

There will be "discounted, rare whiskey, discounted beers, snacks, and opportunity for people to buy memorabilia and put deposits on prints of the refrigerator painting," Alley said. "Then done. For real."

