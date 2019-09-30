Laura Lee's Fall 2019 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
Laura Lee's - 3410 Semmes Ave., (804) 233-9672
New American fare in South Richmond.
Three courses for $29.19 per person. $4.19 of every meal goes to FeedMore.
Fall Richmond Restaurant Week is Oct. 21-27.
Choose one from each course.
First Course:
- Parsnip Soup, Crispy Shallots, Bacon gfo/vo
- Fried Shrimp, Creamy Remoulade gfo
- Arugula Salad, Pear, Candied Pecan, Burrata, Pear Vinaigrette gf/vegan option
- Smoked Pork Ribs, Spicy Honey Glaze, Pickles, Virginia Peanuts gf
- Chicken Liver Crostini, Fig & Apple Jam
Second Course:
- Bistro Steak, Cauliflower-Mashed Potatoes, Sunchoke Salad, Steak Sauce gf
- Seared Scallops, Celery Root, Mushroom, Bacon,
Shell Beans, Sage, Brown Butter gf
- Confit Chicken Thighs, Cheddar Hominy Grits, Braised Cabbage gf
- Pan-Sauteéd Mountain Trout, Turnip Gratin, Chinese Broccoli gf
- Double Cheeseburger, Kimchi Aioli, Lettuce, Fries
- Johnny Cakes, Autumn Vegetables, Smoked Honey Yogurt gf/vegan option
Third Course:
-Blackberry & Pistachio Pie, Whipped Cream vegan option
-Double Chocolate Chess Pie gf
-Bourbon Pecan Coffee Cake
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.