Laura Lee's Fall 2019 Richmond Restaurant Week menu

Laura Lee's - 3410 Semmes Ave., (804) 233-9672

New American fare in South Richmond.

Three courses for $29.19 per person. $4.19 of every meal goes to FeedMore.

Fall Richmond Restaurant Week is Oct. 21-27.

Choose one from each course.

First Course:

- Parsnip Soup, Crispy Shallots, Bacon gfo/vo

- Fried Shrimp, Creamy Remoulade gfo

- Arugula Salad, Pear, Candied Pecan, Burrata, Pear Vinaigrette gf/vegan option

- Smoked Pork Ribs, Spicy Honey Glaze, Pickles, Virginia Peanuts gf

- Chicken Liver Crostini, Fig & Apple Jam

Second Course:

- Bistro Steak, Cauliflower-Mashed Potatoes, Sunchoke Salad, Steak Sauce gf

- Seared Scallops, Celery Root, Mushroom, Bacon,

Shell Beans, Sage, Brown Butter gf

- Confit Chicken Thighs, Cheddar Hominy Grits, Braised Cabbage gf

- Pan-Sauteéd Mountain Trout, Turnip Gratin, Chinese Broccoli gf

- Double Cheeseburger, Kimchi Aioli, Lettuce, Fries

- Johnny Cakes, Autumn Vegetables, Smoked Honey Yogurt gf/vegan option

Third Course:

-Blackberry & Pistachio Pie, Whipped Cream vegan option

-Double Chocolate Chess Pie gf

-Bourbon Pecan Coffee Cake

