Little Saint restaurant at 2901 Park Ave. in the Museum District is closed and the restaurant has been sold.
RVA Hospitality - the restaurant group behind Tarrant's Café, Tarrant's West, Bar Solita and Max's on Broad - opened Little Saint in Oct. 2017. It was the first restaurant from the group after the death of Ted Santarella, the original owner of RVA Hospitality. Frances Santarella (Ted's wife) and Liz Kincaid now run the group.
"[Little Saint] just wasn't like the other restaurants we own." Kincaid said. "It was our first after Ted, so it was really special, but it just didn't fit into our business model."
Kincaid said the group sold Little Saint to focus on what group does well, which is "large concept and structure." The restaurant closed at the end of brunch service July 21.
"We offered every single employee opportunities at other restaurants," she said. "And everyone knew [about the closing ahead of time.]"
The new owner of the space did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
Nathan Hughes, principal broker with Sperity Real Estate Ventures, represented Little Saint in the deal.
