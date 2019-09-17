Longoven restaurant was named the one of the "Hot 10" best new restaurants in the country by Bon Appetit magazine.
The restaurant, which opened in June 2018 in Scott's Addition, was named as one of the top 50 nominees by the publication last week - the second time for the restaurant. It was named to the "Hot 10" Tuesday - coming in at number three on the list.
"Longoven is the most unlikely standout fine-dining restaurant in America," wrote Julia Kramer, deputy editor at Bon Appetit. "The brick-and-mortar Longoven, which finally opened last year, is mind-bogglingly good—each dish so technically precise, so truly dedicated to ingredients, not to mention so, so pretty. "
Bon Appetit magazine puts out an annual list of the "Top 50 Nominees for America’s Best New Restaurants," after scouring the country for the best of the best. From there, it whittles it down to the "Hot 10."
Longoven, the restaurant that serves "tweezer food you’ll actually enjoy," according to the magazine, made the 2019 top 50 list - three years after it made the same list. Only in 2016, Longoven was recognized for its pop-up dinner series, hosted by chefs Andrew Manning, Patrick Phelan and Megan Fitzroy Phelan - the trio that went on to open the restaurant at 2939 W. Clay St.
"To receive this recognition as a pop-up three years ago and now as a restaurant is an unbelievable honor,” said Phelan, co-owner and co-executive chef at Longoven.
As one of the Hot 10, Longoven will participate in Bon Appetit's Hot 10 Party, which takes place in Brooklyn on October 19. Tickets are $199, open to the public and all-inclusive. The can be purchased at BAHot10.com.
Longoven is the first Richmond restaurant to be named to the Hot 10 list, though local restaurants have made the top 50 four other times: Last year, Brenner Pass was named a top 50 restaurant, in 2012, it was Peter Chang China Café, Southbound made the list in 2015 and, of course, Longoven in 2016.
