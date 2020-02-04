20190304_DINE_LONGOVEN_08

Mignardises, assorted small desserts, and a sunchoke mousse were the perfect ending to the meal.

Longoven - the restaurant that was twice named one of the best new restaurants in the country - is offering an incredible Valentine's Day tasting menu special again this year.

The special from the Scott's Addition restaurant at 2939 W. Clay St. is the award-winning eatery's six course tasting menu for $65 per person for the whole week of Valentine's Day.

Longoven is even opening Monday that week to accommodate restaurant industry diners who usually can't eat out on the weekends, so from Monday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 15, the $65 per person multi-course tasting menu is available (optional wine pairings can be added for $55 per person). The $65 includes a complimentary glass of champagne before dinner.

Valentine’s Day Tasting Menu (Vegetarian menu will be available.)

1: Chickpea & Uni Crepe

2: Rockfish Crudo, Kombu Buttermilk, Turnip, Chive

3: Scallop, Turnip Beurre Blanc, Shiitake

4: Potato Croquette, Pecorino, Potato Crunch

5: Duck Confit, Tuscan Kale, Prune

6: Passion Fruit, Hazelnut, Chocolate

The restaurant is booked Valentine's Day and Feb. 15, according to a news release, but seatings are available for the rest of the week.

Reservations can be made at exploretock.com/longoven or by calling the restaurant at (804) 308-3497.

