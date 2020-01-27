Ashland and Hanover residents can finally get a taste of Lunch & Supper restaurants without leaving their zip code.

The popular Scott's Addition restaurants will be "popping up" - that restaurant term for a brief restaurant inside anther establishment - inside Ashland Coffee & Tea for two nights in February.

Lunch & Supper, of course, are the neighboring restaurants Richmond restaurateur Rick Lyons opened on Summit Avenue in Scott's Addition. Lunch, a breakfast, lunch and dinner spot, opened at 1213 Summit Ave. in 2012. and Supper, a lunch and dinner spot, at 1215 Summit Ave. the next year. The restaurants (mostly) share a menu, but not a building, so are usually referred to as one, thus Lunch & Supper listed together as one name with an ampersand.

The official menu hasn't been announced yet for the pop-up, but it'll include "faves from the regular (not breakfast or brunch)," according to Shannon Conway, director of operations for R&L Hospitality Group, which includes Lunch, Supper, Brunch, The Village Cafe and City Diner.

So does this mean the Lunch & Supper folks are looking to open a location in Ashland? "It'll be interesting to see how we are received in Ashland... then, who knows?" was all Conway would say.

The pop-up will be Friday, Feb. 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Ashland Coffee & Tea at 100 N. Railroad Ave. in Ashland. Reservations can be made by emailing reservations.brunchrva@gmail.com.

