Residents of the western parts of Chesterfield County will soon get a taste of life in the city when Maglio's Downpour Taproom opens.
At least, that's the hope, according to Katie Cunningham, director of operations for BeSprout Technology - the company designing Downpour Taproom's tap system.
"The goal is to bring the hip RVA (Scotts Addition) feel to Hull Street," she said.
Maglio's Downpour Taproom is in the works in the former party room space of Maglio's Pizza, which co-owner Frank Magilo opened in October 2014 at 7220 Hancock Village Drive in the Hancock Village Shopping Center, just west of the Woodlake subdivision.
"It's a New York-style pizzeria," Magilo said of the restaurant. "Pizza by the slice all day, plus whole pies, pasta, wings and subs. It's a pizzeria on steroids."
The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout and delivery, but Magilo said he'd been struggling to figure out what to do with the private room space, which can seat up to 40 in addition to the 75 to 90 people who can sit in the main dining room.
The space, Magilo said, has primarily been used for youth sports parties, but his friend Katie Cunningham with BeSprout had a better idea: a pour-your-own-beer tap room.
"This area really doesn’t have it anywhere near me," Magilo said.
Magilo said he's a regular visitor to downtown and Scott's Addition and wanted to bring a city vibe to Midlothian.
"It will have a bar feel without the bar," he said.
To start, Maglio's Downpour Taproom will have 14 to 15 taps mostly dedicated to craft beer with a few reserved for wine. He's also planning on creating a special appetizers menu for the room, plus bringing in some televisions and games and possibly weekend entertainment. He's also planning on adding table service to the party room to distinguish it from the counter ordering in the main restaurant. Downpour will also stay open later than the restaurant, possibly until midnight on the weekends. And Magilo said he may expand the tap offerings down the road. Private events could still be hosted in the room, too.
For now, though, Magilo said he's just working on getting the room open. Construction is underway and he hopes to have Maglio's Downpour Taproom open by the end of April.
"Folks are excited about it," he said.
