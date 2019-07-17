Marco's Pizza, a delivery and carry-out pizza chain, opened its sixth Richmond area location on June 24 in Reynolds Crossing at 7000 Forest Ave.
The restaurant is from Harry and Sara Ragsdale, a Richmond-based husband and wife franchise team, who opened the first Marco's in Richmond on Midlothian Turnpike in 2015. The new location is the couples fourth in the Richmond area.
The restaurant serves pizza, salads, subs and side dishes.
Marco’s was founded in 1978 in Toledo, Ohio, by Italian-born Pasquale Giammarco. The franchise operates 700 stores in 35 states, the Bahamas and Puerto Rico.
The restaurant is now open daily for lunch and dinner.
