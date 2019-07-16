Millie's Diner - the 30-year-old landmark Richmond eatery in Church Hill - is now a brunch-only restaurant.
The restaurant has long been known for its brunch service, which has been named the best brunch in Richmond numerous times in various reader polls and it regularly draws lines out the door of folks waiting for their turn to order the Devil's Mess or Huevos Rancheros.
"We've decided to offer some of our crazy-popular brunch items every day of the week, by incorporating them into a new brunch/lunch menu. In part, it's a nod to all the hard-working restaurant people who never get to enjoy brunch on the weekends," owner Paul Keevil wrote in a statement.
Millie's Diner went brunch-only in mid-June, following in the footsteps of its sister restaurant, LuLu's in Shockoe Bottom, which has been brunch-only since 2012.
"For all our fans of Millie's lunch, they'll still have a generous selection of salads and sandwiches, and we're even adding a couple of dinner favorites," Keevil said.
As part of the shift, Millie's added the option for diners to make brunch reservations (on weekdays only. Weekends are still first come, first serve).
Lulu's brunch service in the restaurant is still weekend-only, but its menu can be enjoyed weekdays in Cafe Clang, the coffee shop Keevil opened late last year at 29 N. 17th St., next door to LuLu's. Cafe Clang is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Millie's is open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2603 E. Main St.
All three restaurants are available to rent for private events in the evenings.
