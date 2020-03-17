Last week, many Richmond restaurants announced reduced hours and shared their ramped-up cleaning routines. But by Sunday evening, some restaurant owners decided the best course of action was to temporarily close.
By Tuesday morning, more than 100 Richmond restaurants had temporarily closed or suspended dine-in service due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus — including national chains such as Chick-fil-A and Starbucks. By the end of the day Monday, the number of temporarily closed local restaurants was approaching 100.
Open for business with some changes or room beteen tables:
Julep's - adding lunch service and curbside delivery
O'Toole's - St. Pat's events canceled
Saison
Stella's Grocery - all open for takeout
Closed for dine-in, but offering to-go service (will be updated with specifics.)
EAT Restaurant Partners restaurants:
- Beijing On Grove
- Boulevard Burger & Brew
- Fatty Smokes: A Barbecue Joint
- Fat Dragon
- Foo Dog
- Hot Chick: A Fried Chicken Story
- Osaka
- Pizza & Beer of Richmond
- Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi
- Wild Ginger
- Wong Gonzalez
- Wong's Tacos
Richmond Restaurant Group restaurants:
- Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
- The Daily Kitchen & Bar
- East Coast Provisions
- The Hard Shell (Downtown)
- The Hard Shell (Bellgrade)
- The Hill Cafe
- West Coast Provisions
RVA Hospitality restaurants:
- Bar Solita
- Max's on Broad
- Tarrant’s / Tarrant’s West
Alewife
The Answer Brewpub
Bingo Beer Co.
Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co
Brenner Pass
The Boathouse
Bookbinder's
Can Can Brasserie
Chairlift
Dutch & Company
Garnett's Cafe
Grisette
Helen's
Heritage
Hobnob
Hutch
IronClad Roasters
Metzger
Mosaic
Nama
PikNik
Penny Lane Pub (after St. Pat's)
Salt and Forge
Secco Wine Bar
Sefton
Social52
Southbound
Stella's
Sticky Rice
Tazza Kitchen
Toast
WPA Bakery (both locations)
Closed entirely for the foreseeable future
Giavos Family restaurants:
- The Continental Westhampton
- Galley (Galley market is still open)
- Little Nickel
- Kitchen 64
- Kuba Kuba
- Kuba Kuba Dos
- Perly’s
- Sidewalk Cafe
- Stella’s (Stella’s Grocery stores still open)
Rueger Restaurant Group restaurants:
- Brunch
- City Diner
- The Grill
- Lunch / Supper
- The Village Café
HOUSEpitality Family restaurants:
- The Boathouse restaurants
- Casa del Barco restaurants
- Island Shrimp Co.
3 Monkeys Bar & Grill
Adarra
Bacchus
Bamboo Cafe
Bandito's
Barrel Thief Cafe (wine shop still open)
Broken Tulip
Capital One Cafés
Cary Street Cafe
Crossroads Coffee and Ice Cream
Dogtown Brewing
Don't Look Back (both locations)
Dot's Back Inn
Edo’s Squid
F.W. Sullivan's
Fuzzy Cactus
The Jasper
Joe's Inn
Kabana
Lady N'awlins
Laura Lee's
L'opossum
Longoven
Lulu's
Mekong
Millie's
Nota Bene Restaurant & Bar
Pop's Market
River City Roll
The Roosevelt
Sugar Shack Donuts
Tio Pablo
ZZQ
Closed for good
Citizen (after Wednesday)
Hotel Greene (unrelated to coronavirus)
Chain restaurants with doing takeout / drive-thru only:
Chick-fil-A
Starbucks
