John Klis, an employee at Stella’s Grocery on Grace Street in downtown Richmond, said the business is cutting back on hours. Next door, Perly’s restaurant is closed.

 BOB BROWN/Times-Dispatch

Last week, many Richmond restaurants announced reduced hours and shared their ramped-up cleaning routines. But by Sunday evening, some restaurant owners decided the best course of action was to temporarily close.

By Tuesday morning, more than 100 Richmond restaurants had temporarily closed or suspended dine-in service due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus — including national chains such as Chick-fil-A and Starbucks. By the end of the day Monday, the number of temporarily closed local restaurants was approaching 100.

Open for business with some changes or room beteen tables:

Julep's - adding lunch service and curbside delivery

O'Toole's - St. Pat's events canceled

Saison

Stella's Grocery - all open for takeout

Closed for dine-in, but offering to-go service (will be updated with specifics.)

EAT Restaurant Partners restaurants:

  • Beijing On Grove
  • Boulevard Burger & Brew
  • Fatty Smokes: A Barbecue Joint
  • Fat Dragon
  • Foo Dog
  • Hot Chick: A Fried Chicken Story
  • Osaka
  • Pizza & Beer of Richmond
  • Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi
  • Wild Ginger
  • Wong Gonzalez
  • Wong's Tacos

Richmond Restaurant Group restaurants:

  • Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
  • The Daily Kitchen & Bar
  • East Coast Provisions
  • The Hard Shell (Downtown)
  • The Hard Shell (Bellgrade)
  • The Hill Cafe
  • West Coast Provisions

RVA Hospitality restaurants:

  • Bar Solita
  • Max's on Broad
  • Tarrant’s / Tarrant’s West

Alewife

The Answer Brewpub

Bingo Beer Co.

Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co

Brenner Pass

The Boathouse

Bookbinder's

Can Can Brasserie

Chairlift

Dutch & Company

Garnett's Cafe

Grisette

Helen's

Heritage

Hobnob

Hutch

IronClad Roasters

Metzger

Mosaic

Nama

PikNik

Penny Lane Pub (after St. Pat's)

Salt and Forge

Secco Wine Bar

Sefton

Social52

Southbound

Stella's

Sticky Rice

Tazza Kitchen

Toast

WPA Bakery (both locations)

Closed entirely for the foreseeable future

Giavos Family restaurants:

  • The Continental Westhampton
  • Galley (Galley market is still open)
  • Little Nickel
  • Kitchen 64
  • Kuba Kuba
  • Kuba Kuba Dos
  • Perly’s
  • Sidewalk Cafe
  • Stella’s (Stella’s Grocery stores still open)

Rueger Restaurant Group restaurants:

  • Brunch
  • City Diner
  • The Grill
  • Lunch / Supper
  • The Village Café

HOUSEpitality Family restaurants:

  • The Boathouse restaurants
  • Casa del Barco restaurants
  • Island Shrimp Co.

3 Monkeys Bar & Grill

Adarra

Bacchus

Bamboo Cafe

Bandito's

Barrel Thief Cafe (wine shop still open)

Broken Tulip

Capital One Cafés

Cary Street Cafe

Crossroads Coffee and Ice Cream

Dogtown Brewing

Don't Look Back (both locations)

Dot's Back Inn

Edo’s Squid

F.W. Sullivan's

Fuzzy Cactus

The Jasper

Joe's Inn

Kabana

Lady N'awlins

Laura Lee's

L'opossum

Longoven

Lulu's

Mekong

Millie's

Nota Bene Restaurant & Bar

Pop's Market

River City Roll

The Roosevelt

Sugar Shack Donuts

Tio Pablo

ZZQ

Closed for good

Citizen (after Wednesday)

Hotel Greene (unrelated to coronavirus)

Chain restaurants with doing takeout / drive-thru only:

Chick-fil-A

Starbucks

