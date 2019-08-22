NAMA - a restaurant the features "inspired" food - opens Thursday, Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. at 15 W. Broad St. Free valet is offered daily.
The new restaurant is the latest from the D.C.-based LX Group, which is also behind Kabana rooftop and Switch Pop-Up Bar.
Nama focuses on Indian street food and the menu features roughly 40 sharable small plates, such as masala crab cake, chicken tiki, samosa chaat and tandoori turmeric wings. The dishes are priced at $7 to $15 per plate, though most dishes are $8 or $9. Two the three dishes per a person is recommended.
The kitchen is led by Joseph Mattupurath, who was born in India and trained at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute.
"In addition to shareable plates, there will be six rotating curry pots with options from fish, chicken, lamb, to vegetarian. Classic curry pots like tikka masala and palak paneer will always be available. And a tasting menu will be available for parties of eight or more by reservation," Kevin Clay, a spokesperson for the restaurant wrote in an email.
Nama shares a front door with Switch Pop-Up Bar, the first of three planned restaurant and bar concepts from the LX Group (Kunal Shah, Jay Sean and Neal Patel) to open along Broad Street.
Last year, LX Group announced that it was planning a bunch of restaurants and bars in buildings clustered on one block of West Broad Street in downtown Richmond, plus one in Jackson Ward. Those restaurants include Nama, an Indian street food restaurant, at 15 W. Broad St.; Switch Pop-Up Bar at 13 W. Broad St.; and a not-yet-decided concept that could be Mexican at 11 W. Broad St.
“Switch is a pop-up bar where the themes will change pretty regularly on a scale you see in D.C., like with the Cherry Blossom Bar,” Alisha Wieckmann, a spokesperson for the LX Group, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch last year.
Switch opened in June with two inaugural concepts - one for each level in the space. Upstairs is Switch Pop-Up Bar presents: The Rabbit Glass, an “Alice in Wonderland”-themed bar. “Down the rabbit hole” is Switch Pop-Up Bar presents: Back in ’93, a 1993-themed concept with period music to match.
Nama is open Tuesday through Sunday, 4 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit namarva.com.
