Update: Island Shrimp Co. and Casa del Barco are still in the works for Chesterfield Towne Center. And there's still no opening date.
The restaurants from HOUSEpitality Family - the group that runs The Boathouse restaurants and others — were announced in August 2017. In August 2019 the group announced it was hiring 250 workers for the two restaurants.
Here are some updated pictures taken Labor Day weekend of the exteriors of the restaurants.
Previous from Dec. 2018:
Island Shrimp Co. is the new name for one of the restaurants the HOUSEpitality Family restaurant group has in the works for Chesterfield Towne Center.
HOUSEpitality Family - the group that runs The Boathouse restaurants and others — announced in August 2017 that it's opening two new restaurants at Chesterfield Towne Center: Casa del Barco, the third location for its Mexican concept, and Shrimp Shack, a tropical-themed restaurant.
The group is still planning the two restaurants in the same locations (between the Red Robin restaurant and H&M), only now Shrimp Shack will be called Island Shrimp Co.
The name change is as a result of branding work.
“We’re so grateful that we had the chance to gather input from the local community while developing the brand for our newest concept,” said Paige Healy, chief creative officer for the HOUSEpitality Family in a statement “Our goal is to be a connection to that dream vacation spot where the sun is always shining, your toes are in warm soft sand, and you’re enjoying fresh tropical flavors while staring off into the turquoise water.”
Both restaurant are expected to open in the spring. And don't worry, they're still planning the previously announced "party bridge," which will connect the restaurants' rooftop bars.
“We want to bring the experience of these ports to the tables of Island Shrimp Co.,” said Kevin Healy, owner of HOUSEpitality Family restaurant group, in a statement. “We’ve allowed the community to be a part of the development process for Island Shrimp Co. in a way that didn’t happen with our other brands, and we’re excited it led us here.”
Casa del Barco will serve a similar Mexican cuisine menu to its downtown and Short Pump locations. Both restaurants will serve lunch and dinner daily plus Sunday brunch.
HOUSEpitality Family restaurant group includes The Boathouse locations, Casa del Barco and the outdoor dining concept Dinner in the Field events.
Too similar to "Skrimp Shack", probably.
