North End Juice Co. - a Richmond-based juice bar and cafe - is opening its fourth location in Virginia at 2402 Jefferson Ave. in Church Hill.
Brothers Cliff and Channing Miller brought the first location to the Museum District at 718 N. Cleveland St. in 2016 and opened a second location on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield the following year. There's also a location in Virginia Beach.
North End Juice Co. specializes in fresh-pressed juices ($6-$8), smoothies ($6 - $8), bowls ($8.50-$13) and wheat grass shots ($3.50), plus sandwiches and wraps (or "food on the fly" as they call it): avocado toast, a breakfast burrito, chicken and veggie wraps ($6 - $8.50). Coffee, tea, cold brew and gelato round out the menu.
The new North End Juice Co. is on the same block as Sub Rosa Bakery and about a block away from Union Market and The Roosevelt restaurants. The new spot is expected to open in spring 2020.
Reilly Marchant with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the landlord in the transaction.
