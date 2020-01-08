Four restaurants in Virginia were named to Yelp's "'top 100 places to eat in the U.S. for 2020," but only one in Richmond.
Stella's - the beloved Greek restaurant from the Giavos family - came in as number 72 on the user-generated review website. Yelp used its "ratings and number of reviews in 2019 across the U.S., with representation based on each place’s share of top-rated restaurants nationally, then curated the list with the expertise of our Community Managers around the country to finalize the rankings," according to its web post.
Elsewhere in Virginia, Greek Unique in Ashburn, Croby’s Urban Viddles in Charlottesville and Noodle Man in Virginia Beach made Yelp's list. Read the full post here.
Stella's opened for the third time in 2011 at 1012 Lafayette St.
The first time was in 1983, when Stavros D. "Steve" Dikos and his wife, Stella, opened the OG Stella’s in what is now Edo’s Squid. There it had a successful 12 year run.
Then in 1998, the family reopened Stella’s, this time on West Main Street (in what is now Rowland) and this time with Stella and daughter Katrina Giavos (yes, that Giavos, of Sidewalk Café, Kitchen 64, Galley, Little Nickel, etc.) at the helm. That restaurant closed in 2005 when Stella decided to retire. And then Katrina Giavos brought it back in 2011, this time to its current home in the Near West End.
Stella’s is open daily for lunch or weekend brunch and for dinner every day except Sundays.
