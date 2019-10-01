A new 100% organic eatery, is now open in the Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center.
Organic Krush was launched in New York in 2015 and the restaurant group now has four locations throughout Long Island.
The Henrico location at 3406 Pump Road will be a homecoming of sorts for co-owner Michelle Walrath, who graduated from the University of Richmond in 1998.
Walrath and business partner Fran Paniccia opened the first Organic Krush "as a convenient solution to the lack of clean, hormone and pesticide-free food options to feed their family," according to a release.
The restaurant, which dubs itself a "lifestyle eatery," serves an all-organic menu of items such as salads, tacos, wraps, acai bowls, and soups and bone broth. Organic Krush also offers breakfast all-day, a kids menu, juices and gluten-free baked goods. Entrees include chicken burritos ($14), salmon avocado wrap ($16), avocado toast ($10) and spicy Korean BBQ ($14).
Organic Krushopened Saturday, Sept. 28 and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The group has "plans for rapid, significant expansion in 2020, opening a second location in Richmond, and six to eight additional tri-state area locations up north. Central Virginia will ultimately have as many as five stores," according to a news release.
