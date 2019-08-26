Park Lane Tavern - RVA Short Pump

Park Lane Tavern in Short Pump

 Park Lane Tavern - RVA Short Pump


Short Pump will have a new restaurant this week when Park Lane Tavern opens in the former Keagan’s Restaurant & Tavern space at 2251 Old Brick Road.

This will be the fourth Park Lane Tavern location.

The first Park Lane Tavern opened in 2005 and there are now three locations in Virginia: Hampton, Fredericksburg and Virginia Beach.

The Richmond location will open Thursday, Aug. 29 and will be open for lunch and dinner daily, plus weekend brunch.

The restaurant's menu and decor is modeled on European taverns of no specific time period. The menu is heavy on the English pub side with a lot of American influences. Wings, chicken, steak, sandwiches, burgers, pizza and entree salads are all represented; and fish and chips, bangers and mash, Shepard's pie, and corned beef and cabbage are among the entree selections.

The beverage program boasts 24 taps for beer and a "comprehensive list of single malt scotches, small batch and single barrel bourbons."

Park Lane Tavern is in the West Broad Village center, in the space previously occupied by Keagan’s, which closed in December after nearly 10 years in business. The development has seen a wave of closures in the past year: Kona Grill closed in April, Ledo Pizza in February and Carolina Ale House in November.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

Tags

Features and dining editor, deputy web editor and, of course, covering all things Richmond dining news.

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription