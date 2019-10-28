Parterre restaurant is now open inside Linden Row Inn, the historic hotel at 100 E. Franklin St. in downtown Richmond.
And the restaurant has some historic ties. The legend goes that a young Edgar Allan Poe, in the early 1820s, wrote poetry in the courtyard / restaurant patio for Parterre - long before the restaurant or hotel were open. In the 1820s, parts of the hotel were the home of a friend of the family that raised young Poe after his mother died.
And now you can dine in that very courtyard - for breakfast, lunch or dinner at Parterre, which is also the word for part of a garden.
The full-service restaurant, which opened in mid-October, is a partnership between the Inn and Trolley House Refreshments Inc., a Richmond-based vendor for office vending machines and mini-markets.
Parterre serves American fare with breakfast items such as biscuits and gravy, beignets, and sweet potato hash ($3.50 to $7); lunch items include the Franklin Street Cobb salad, a reuben with house-cured pastrami and fried shrimp po’boy; and fried chicken and pork tenderloin were recent dinner specials ($11-$14).
The restaurant seats about 40 people and includes a full bar, plus grab and go food items from a cooler, including beer and wine.
Groovin’ Gourmets, a subsidiary of Trolley House Refreshments, now offers catering services at the hotel as well.
Parterre is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The breakfast menu is offered until 10:30 a.m. on weekdays and in expanded form for weekend brunch until 2 p.m. Dinner service begins at 5 p.m.
The restaurant is accessible through the hotel and also has its own entrance on First Street.
