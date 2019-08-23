Pearl Raw Bar restaurant in the Fan District is closing at the end of August.
The Richmond Restaurant Group, led by Jared Golden and Michelle Williams, opened the seafood-focused restaurant at 2229 W. Main St. in February 2013.
Pearl was a rebrand from DeLux, the new American concept the group originally opened in the space in 2007.
Williams said in a news release that the group will open a new, yet unnamed concept in the space in November.
"After six years of operating Pearl Raw Bar on Main Street in the Fan, Richmond Restaurant Group owners Jared Golden and Michelle Williams have decided to close the restaurant at the end of August to make way for an exciting new concept. Anticipated opening of the new concept is November of this year. Stay tuned for more info coming soon," the release read.
Previously booked private parties will be honored in the space.
This has been a breaking news alert. Check back for updates.
