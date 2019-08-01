Peddler on Pine Street restaurant is closed.
The takeout pizza joint at 238 S. Pine St. in Oregon Hill opened in March 2018 and the restaurant closed during the last week of July.
According to a post on the restaurant's Instagram page, owners Kelly McCabe and Mike Powers will now focus on their Peddler on Pine food cart, which can be found weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corners of 11th and Clay streets in downtown Richmond.
"We want to say thank you to all of our amazing customers! It has been a pleasure serving Oregon Hill for the past year and a half. We have decided to close our to-go restaurant in order to focus our time and attention on the carts and catering. You can still find most of your Peddler favorites at the Peddler on Pine Street cart located at 11th & Clay! Look forward to seeing you there weekdays from 11-2," the post read.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.