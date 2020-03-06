It's been eight years since legendary chef Peter Chang opened Peter Chang China Cafe in Short Pump, but now the restaurant has a new location and a new look.
Peter Chang China Cafe has moved from 11424 W. Broad St. to 11408 W. Broad St., a new spot in the same Short Pump Village Shopping Center, and one that should be familiar to Chang fans. The new Peter Chang China Cafe has taken over the space previously occupied by Noodles and Dumplings by Peter Chang. Noodles and Dumplings closed in 2018 after two years in business.
Fear not, though, Peter Chang fans - the changes are for the better. The new location gives the restaurant more space, a full bar, an area for larger parties, a better host counter for take-out orders, and some new menu items. Peking duck is back on the menu, plus fish cake, Hunan pork and a dry-braised shrimp - served with a healthy dose of kitsch on a Kung Fu Panda platter. Old favorites remain.
In case you need a refresher, Peter Chang is, of course, the China-born chef who cooked for dignitaries in China and was once called the perfect chef by Washingtonian food writer Todd Kilman.
For nearly a decade after immigrating to America, Chang hopscotched his way from kitchen to kitchen throughout the Southeast before opening Peter Chang China Cafe in Short Pump in 2012. He's since opened nearly a dozen other restaurants throughout Virginia and Maryland, including Mama Chang, for which he was nominated this year - yet again - as best chef in the Mid-Atlantic by the James Beard Foundation.
Canastas Chicken, a Peruvian chicken restaurant, is in the works in the space previously occupied by Peter Chang China Cafe.
