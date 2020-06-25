Pink Flamingo restaurant in the former Pasture restaurant space on East Grace Street is closed for good.
The restaurant was from Michael and Maria Oseguera, the husband-and-wife team behind Maya, a modern Mexican restaurant the couple has had since 2016 down the street at 525 E. Grace St.
Pink Flamingo, a Baja-style taqueria, opened in November at 416 E. Grace St.. The restaurant attempted to pivot to a takeout-only model following Gov. Ralph Northam March 23 order that all Virginia restaurants must close their dining rooms. The restaurant shuttered completely soon after to focus its attention on Maya.
"Financially I couldn't do both. Between COVID and now the looting and vandalism from protests, it has been terrible," Michael Oseguera said. "Feels like grace Street has been set back 30 years."
Some buildings and business on parts of East Grace Street, including the 400 block, were spray painted and vandalized in the last weekend in May when demonstrations in Richmond sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive. Pink Flamingo was tagged with graffiti; neighboring restaurant, Julep's, had its front window shattered and some inventory stolen.
The Oseguera's other restaurant, Maya, remains open and is open daily.
