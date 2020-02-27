Pita Pit - a fast casual restaurant chain out of Canada - has opened its first Richmond location.
The restaurant opened Monday, Feb. 24 at 815 W. Cary St. near Virginia Commonwealth University's Monroe Park campus.
Pita Pit specializes in made-to-order salads or sandwiches served in a pita and filled with grilled proteins and fresh vegetables. Popular menu items include chicken caesar, gryo and philly steak; pitas are $6.75 for a small and $8.25. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration all day Friday with $5 pitas all day.
The Richmond franchise is from Iowa native Jordan Anderson.
"I'm also employing a lot of students," Anderson said in a statement, "they are great ambassadors who support a healthy lifestyle. Go Rams!"
Pita Pit is open Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight.
