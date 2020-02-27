Pita Pit

Pita Pit is now open at 815 W. Cary St.

 BY KARRI PEIFER Richmond Times-Dispatch

Pita Pit -  a fast casual restaurant chain out of Canada - has opened its first Richmond location.

The restaurant opened Monday, Feb. 24 at 815 W. Cary St. near Virginia Commonwealth University's Monroe Park campus.

Pita Pit specializes in made-to-order salads or sandwiches served in a pita and filled with grilled proteins and fresh vegetables. Popular menu items include chicken caesar, gryo and philly steak; pitas are $6.75 for a small and $8.25. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration all day Friday with $5 pitas all day.

The Richmond franchise is from Iowa native Jordan Anderson.

"I'm also employing a lot of students," Anderson said in a statement, "they are great ambassadors who support a healthy lifestyle. Go Rams!"

Pita Pit is open Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started