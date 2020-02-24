More than 30 local restaurants will participate in this year's Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, which is back for its third year, March 1-8.
The annual, week-long event is dedicated to supporting Richmond’s black-owned restaurants, food truck/cart operators, and chefs in Richmond and the surrounding county to promote and encourage diversity in the Richmond’s food scene.
Participating restaurants will feature menu specials as well as live music, themed nights and other events.
This year’s lineup includes Brewer’s Cafe, Chef MaMuSu’s Africanne on Main, Inner City Blues, Ipanema Cafe, Minibar RVA, Soul Taco, Southern Kitchen, Spoonbread Bistro, Ma Michele’s Cafe, Sugar’s Crab Shack, Croaker’s Spot and Vagabond .
The week kicks off March 1 with Mobile Soul Sunday, a food truck event, from noon to 5 p.m. at Kanawha Plaza, 701 E. Canal St. and wraps up Sunday, March 8 with Stick A Fork In It! at Altira Ballroom inside the Laurel Street theater. That family-friend, noon to 5 p.m. features local African American caterers and chefs, plus a pop-up shop.
In between, diners are encouraged to visit and enjoy Richmond's diverse independent dining scene. The week also includes non-food events, such as Afrikana Film Festival March 5 at Black History Museum and Cultural Center in Jackson Ward and ART for the SOUL March 7 at Studio Two Three in Scott's Addition.
For more information and to see the full list of participating restaurants, visit vablackrestaurantexperience.com.
