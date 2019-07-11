Laine Myers, executive chef at Nota Bene restaurant in Shockoe Bottom, will be on the Food Network show "Chopped."
The episode titled "Grills On! Game On!" previously aired, but it will be back on Thursday, July 18, at 9 p.m. on Food Network.
The show features four chefs competing in culinary challenges for a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000.
Myers isn't the only Richmond chef to be featured on the show.
Tanya Cauthen, the owner of Belmont Butchery, competed in 2017 and won $10,000. Brittanny Anderson of Metzger Bar & Butchery, Brenner Pass and Chair Lift competed in 2012.
In 2016, Powhatan County's Claire Hollingsworth (then 10 years old) competed on “Chopped Junior" and won the $10,000 prize.
Myers has been the executive chef at Nota Bene since 2018.
Restaurant owner Victoria DeRoche opened Nota Bene in December 2015, first as Pizza Tonight. In 2016, DeRoche changed the restaurant's name to Nota Bene to emphasize the menu focus beyond pizza.
Nota Bene is at 2112 E. Main St. in Shockoe Bottom.
