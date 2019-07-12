Restaurants in Virginia can now legally advertise their happy hour specials.
The new rules are thanks to the happy hour legislation approved by the Virginia General Assembly this year. The Senate and the House of Delegates passed proposals to expand restaurants’ ability to advertise happy hours and the price of featured alcoholic beverages.
Restaurant could not previously share their happy hour specials on social media, on their websites, in advertising or with members of the media for the purpose of publication. Now they can.
Some happy hour specials are only available at the restaurant's bar or in certain parts of the restaurant. Check with the specific restaurant on where the specials are available.
This article will be updated. See below on how to have your restaurant's special added.Happy hour specials in Richmond:
The Fan District
821 Cafe (825 W. Cary St.): $4.50 all drafts, wine, mimosas, and rail drinks Monday through Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, happy hour is 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Annex (1919 W. Main St.): $5 margaritas and Tequila Sunrises; $1-off bottle and can beer; $2-off select appetizers. Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.
District 5 (1911 W. Main St.): $4 Select Draft Beers; $5 Craft Cocktails; 2 for $10 Appetizers. Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays are $3 pints all night. Wednesday, bucket of four beers for $5.
Foo Dog (1537 W. Main St.): $2 off draft beer; $4 premium highballs; $1 off bottles, cans and draft wine. Daily, 4 to 7 p.m. Also, $3 Ladies Night Happy Hour until 9 p.m. Thursdays Happy hour extended until 9 p.m. on Tuesdays.
F.W. Sullivan's (2401 W. Main St.): $2-off drafts; $2.50 domestic bottles; $3 rail cocktails; $4 specialty cocktails; $5 house wine; half-off appetizers. Daily, 3 to 8 p.m.
Home Team Grill (1630 W. Main St.): $2 Miller Lite, Bud Light and Yuengling Pints; $2-off craft draft beers; $2.50 rail highballs; $2-off glasses of wine. Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.
Level Restaurant & Bar (2007 W. Broad St.): $4 draft beer; $5 house wine; $5 Tito martinis. Daily, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The Local Eatery and Pub (1106 W. Main St.) : $3 highballs, $1.50-2 off all drafts and bottles. Daily, 3 to 9 p.m.
Metro Bar & Grill (301 N. Robinson St.): $2.50 16oz Sam Adams cans; $3 rails; $2 domestic bottles; $2-off draft beer; $2-off wine; $2-off Virginia bottles and cans; shot of Jameson and Natty Boh, $7. Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Pizza and Beer of Richmond (2553 W. Cary St.): $3.50 Premium Highballs; $2 off all draft beer; $2 off Wines by the Glass; PBR is ALWAYS $3. Daily, 3 to 7 p.m.
Secco Wine Bar (325 N. Robinson St.): $1-off wine by the glass, beer, cocktails and antipasti for “Uncork & Unplug" - but you have to put your phone in the box on the table. Monday through Friday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Scuffletown Garden (421 N. Strawberry St.): Half-off beer and wine by the glass; $6 cocktail roulette. Monday through Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Social52 (2619 W. Main St.): $2 Bud Light; $2 Miller Lite; $3 rails; $3 house wine; $3 Founders All Day IPA; $3 White Claws; half-off cocktails on tap; $2-off draft beer. Buy one get one half-off appetizers. Daily, 4 to 7 p.m.
Sticky Rice (2232 W Main St.): $2 PBR cans; $3 drafts; $5 house wine; half-off house sake and selected snacks. Daily, 4 to 7 p.m.
Carytown / Museum District
The Daily (2934 W. Cary St.): $2-off draft beers; $2-off house cocktails; $4 organic wines (2 red/2 white); $3 house liquor pours; half-off select appetizers. Monday though Friday, 2 to 6:30 p.m.
The Franklin Inn (800 N. Cleveland St.): $2.75 Domestic bottles and cans, $3.75 Rails, $2 off all Appetizers. Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.
Little Saint (2901 Park Ave.): $3 beers, bar snacks, $5 house wines and $6 classic cocktails. Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.
The Stables at Belmont (201 N. Belmont Ave.): $1 off draft beers and wine by the glass, $2-off small plates and craft cocktails. Tuesday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Weezie's Kitchen (3123 W. Cary St.): $3 rail highballs; $2-off draft beer; $2-off glasses of wine. Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.
Scott's Addition:
Boulevard Burger and Brews (1300 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.): $2 off draft beer; $2 off premium highballs; $2 off glasses of wine; $1 off bottles and cans. Daily, 3 to 7 p.m.
Fat Dragon (1200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.): $2-off draft beer; $2-off premium highballs; $1-off bottles, cans and draft wine; $3 premium rails (also all day Mondays for rails). Daily, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Also, half price wine bottles on Wednesday, extended happy hour until 9 p.m. on Thursday, happy hour drink prices every weekday at lunch.
Downtown
Bar Solita (123 W. Broad St.): Pizza Rolls, Hot Wings, Almond, Olives and $3 Narragansett; $6 wines and $6 craft cocktails. Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Half-off Pizza Mondays (all day) and Tapas Tuesdays (all day).
Fatty Smokes A Barbecue Joint (328 E. Broad St.): $2 off draft beer; $2 off premium highballs; $5 glasses of all wine; $1 off bottles, cans. Daily, 3 to 7 p.m.
Julep's (420 E. Grace St.): $5 Jim Beam Mint Julep, $5 house cocktails, $5 selected wine, $5 drafts; $5 appetizers. Monday through Friday, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Lemaire (101 W. Franklin St.): Three appetizers from bar menu for $25. Daily, 4 to 7 p.m. Plus Monday: $3 Blue Mountain Full Nelson Pale Ale, Hardywood Pilsner, Buskey Cider; $4 Blue Mountain Lager, Hardywood Singel, Legend Brown. Tuesday: $5 Aperol Spritz, Bellini, Franklin Street Sparkler, Kir Royal. Wednesday: $20 Sommelier Selection of Red and White Bottles. Thursday: $5 Mojito, Pimms Cup, Dark & Stormy. Friday: $5 Old Fashioned, Cosmopolitan. 4 to 7 p.m.
Max's On Broad (305 Brook Road): $3 Stellas, $3-6 wines; $4 high balls; $5 Belgian and Draft Beers. Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Half-off oysters Monday; half off bottles of wine Tuesday.
SWITCH Pop-up Bar (13 W. Broad St.): $4 beer, $5 wine, $3-off select cocktails; $5 bar bites. Tuesday through Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.
Tarrant's Cafe (1 W. Broad St.): $3.50 rails, $5 drafts, $6 wines and $5 specialty cocktails. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wong Gonzalez (412 E. Grace St.): $2 off draft beer; $3 premium highballs; $5 Margarita; $1 off glasses of wine; $1 off bottles and cans. Daily, 4 to 7 p.m.
Shockoe Slip / Shockoe Bottom:
Bookbinder’s (2306 E. Cary St.): $5 wine, craft beer and rails. $10 signature cocktails. Half-off select appetizers. Monday through Friday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Carmela’s (3 N.17th St.):v$2-off classic cocktails, $1-off drafts, $1-off wine by the glass, and $4 rails. Also, $2-off classic and Margherita Pizza and $1 off our in-house select antipasti!. Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Hot Chick (7 N. 17th St.): $2 off draft beer; $2 off premium highballs; $1 off specialty cocktails; $1 off bottles and cans. Monday through Saturday, 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.On the Rox (119 N. 18th St.): Half-off most liquor, $2-off beer; $5 crushes. Monday through Friday 4 to 7 p.m.
Ponies and Pints (110 N. 18th St.): Monday through Friday $2 off drafts $3 bud light aluminum bottles $2 off rails and $2 off house wine.
The Tobacco Company Restaurant (1201 E. Cary St.): $3 rail drinks; $5 martinis; $3 wine by the glass; $2-off draft beer, $1-off domestic bottle beer; 3 for $21 on participating appetizers. Sunday through Friday, 4 to 6 p.m.
West End
Latitude Seafood Co. (9216 Stony Point Pkwy): $6 appetizers; half-off beer; half-off wine by the glass; half-off highballs. Monday through Friday, 3 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m.
Saltbox Oyster Co. (On The Square in Willow Lawn): $5 house wine;l $1-off draft beer; $8 cocktail of the day; $3 oyster shooter. Appetizer specials. Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Shagbark (4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd.): $2-off wine by the glass and draft beer; $6 sparkling wine; $6 select cocktails; $5 select snacks and other food specials. Monday through Friday, 4 to 6 p.m.
Short Pump
Bar Louie (11788 W. Broad St.): $3.50 drafts; $4.50 wines by the glass; $5.50 martinis. Half-price select appetizers. Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Burger Bach (2225 Old Brick Road): $1-off draft beer; half-price canned and bottled beer; house wine; $5 highballs; $5 sangria; $5 kiwi cocktail; food specials, including $1 oysters. Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m.
The Daily (12201 W. Broad St.): $2-off draft beers; $2-off house cocktails; $4 organic wines (2 red/2 white); $3 house liquor pours; half-off select appetizers. Monday though Friday, 2 to 6:30 p.m.
Tarrant's West (11129 Three Chopt Road): $2 off select draft beer; wine by the glass; $2 off regular menu cocktails and $4 highballs; half off select bottles of wine on Mondays. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Extended until 8 p.m. on Thursday and Fridays.
Chesterfield / Powhatan
Burger Bach (101 Heaths Way Road): $1-off draft beer; half-price canned and bottled beer; house wine; $5 highballs; $5 sangria; $5 kiwi cocktail; food specials, including $1 oysters. Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m.
Latitude Seafood Co. (15532 WC Commons Way,): $6 appetizers; half-off beer; half-off wine by the glass; half-off highballs. Monday through Friday, 3 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m.
Sedona Taphouse (15732 WC Main Street, Westchester Commons, Midlothian and 435 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy, Colonial Heights): $5 craft cocktails; 5 wine by the glass; half-off draft beers. Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m. (ends at 6:30 p.m. in Colonial Heights). Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
