Richmond was named one of the places that "will change the way you drink in 2020" by Imbibe magazine, a national cocktail publication.
The latest issue sets out to find "75 of the most notable people, places and flavors to watch in 2020," and six Richmond restaurants were mentioned in the piece for helping contribute to the "steady climb" of Richmond's cocktail scene, according to the piece.
Those restaurants include the The Jasper for its"cocktail-centric bar in the Carytown neighborhood;" Scott's Addition's Longoven for its "culinary approach to the bar," Grisette in Church Hill for its "(mostly) French" wine and cocktail program; NAMA and its neighbor Switch Pop-up on Broad downtown for their cocktails and Brookland Park's Fuzzy Cactus for "half dozen beer-and-shot combos" and “dressed-up lowbrow cocktails."
The piece also credits Hardywood Park Craft Brewery for establishing Richmond as a "a thriving craft beer destination."
The January issue in on newsstands now. Take a peek at the cover here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.