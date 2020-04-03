Free meals for medical staff and first responders

Inchin Bamboo Garden is offering a vegetarian bowl with rice or noodles, 5:30 to 8:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday night;

1131 W. Broad St.; Call 15 minutes ahead; 804-799-2689

**

Lehja is offering one chicken or vegetarian dish with naan and basmati rice.

11800 W. Broad St. (Inside Short Pump Town Center near Dick's Sporting Goods); Call 804-364-1111 to place an order.

***

For hospital workers, EMS, local police and fire personnel, the Underground Kitchen is coordinating with local hospitals to have food available during shift changes at designated drive-thru sites, where bags will be placed in those individuals’ trunks. Local police, fire and EMS personnel are encouraged to reach out to UGK to coordinate similar drop-off sites through email at info@theundergroundkitchen.org.