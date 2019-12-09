Here’s a roundup of local restaurants serving holiday meals. Or meals of any variety for the holidays. Reservations are recommended at most places.

These are a few that we’ve verified are open — if you’ve got more, email it to kpeifer@richmond.com

CHRISTMAS DAY *Note: many Richmond area bars open at 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Amuse: Serving its regular menu until 3:30 p.m. See the menu at vmfa.museum/visit/dining/amuse-restaurant. 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, (804) 340-1580.

Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse: Serving a special four-course menu for $75 per person, noon to 4 p.m. See the menu at bookbindersrichmond.com. 2306 E. Cary St., (804) 643-6900.

Fleming’s Steakhouse: Serving three-course holiday menu starting at $85 from 4 to 9 p.m. Check out the menu at flemingssteakhouse.com. 9200 Stony Point Parkway, (804) 272-7755.

Full Kee Chinese Restaurant: Open regular hours and serving its regular menu. Check out the menu at fullkeerichmond.com. 6400 Horsepen Road, (804) 673-2233

Lehja: Serving its regular menu with Christmas specials, noon to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4:30 to 9 p.m. for dinner. Check out the menu at lehja.com. 11800 W. Broad St., (804) 364-1111.

Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel: Booked solid. They start taking reservations six months out for next year. 101 W. Franklin St., (804) 649-4629.

Lemon Cuisine of India: Open regular hours and serving its regular menu. See the menu at lemoncuisineofindia.com. 3215 W. Broad St., (804) 204-1800.

Peter Chang — Scott’s Addition and Short Pump: Open regular hours and serving its regular menu. Check out the menu at peterchangrestaurant.com. 2816 W. Broad St., (804) 728-1820; 11424 W. Broad St., (804) 364-1688.

TJ’s at The Jefferson Hotel: Booked solid. They start taking reservations six months out for next year. 101 W. Franklin St., (804) 649-4672.

Waffle House: Yes. The Waffle House. All of them are open on Christmas Day. You’re welcome.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kpeifer@richmond.com

(804) 649-6321

Twitter: @KarriPeifer

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription