Chris Staples and his team at his Richmond restaurants have been cleaning for days - and they don't have any plans to stop.
As director of hospitality and marketing for EAT Restaurant Partners, Richmond's largest local restaurant group, Staples said his group sprang into action early this week to implement new cleaning protocols at EAT's 12 local restaurants to address any guests' potential coronavirus concerns.
"Once the first case was in D.C., we started gearing up," Staples said. EAT's restaurants include Fat Dragon, Boulevard Burger and Brew, Foo Dog, Beijing on Grove, Pizza and Beer of Richmond, and Wild Ginger.
In addition to the usual cleaning and sanitation regimes required by the Virginia Department of Health, EAT restaurants have added hand sanitizing stations throughout its restaurants and brought in a hospital-grade disinfectant to wipe down everything - menus, tables, condiments, ordering kiosks, door handles, faucets and more - after every use.
"We’re just going to project cleanliness," he said. "What you as a guest are going to see if you walk into any of our stores is clean things and people cleaning."
EAT restaurants isn't alone. Across town, Richmond restaurants are cleaning, disinfecting, sanitizing and then doing it again - anything to ease diners concerns about the potential spread of germs or viruses as the coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout Virginia. Some restaurants are changing their hours and menus; others, including Dutch and Company in Church Hill and Perch in Scott's Addition, have removed some tables to increase space between customers; and many, including Perly's, Parterre and Tarrant's Cafe, are advertising and encouraging existing takeout and delivery options.
Some are even adding new takeout options outright, including Secco Wine Bar and Perch, two restaurants that just launched special dinners for two to-go, featuring multi-course gourmet menus - and no interaction with people pick up options (Secco is offering curbside delivery and Perch is doing pickup through a special window).
"There are a lot of concerns from all the closings [and this] shows the team we are working hard to keep the business going and the guests we are adaptable," said Mike Ledesma, chef and owner of Perch.
Local restaurant owners say they're doing anything they can to weather what they know is a coming storm. A bad one.
They're taking their cue from Seattle, which saw the first U.S. death related to the COVID-19 coronavirus on Feb. 29. Within two weeks, more than 40 local restaurants were shuttered due to lack of diners, according to Eater Seattle, a restaurant-specific publication - some of them permanently. In New York City, more than two dozen restaurants have closed temporarily, according to Eater New York. In the nation's capital, reports put D.C. restaurant sales this week down between 25-40%, a fraction of what Seattle is currently experiencing. The Seattle Times reported Thursday that one restaurant group saw sales decline up to 90%.
"We’re all worried about it. There’s the fear of getting sick balanced with the fear of not being able to afford to stay open," said Liz Kincaid, co-owner and chief operating officer of RVA Hospitality, whose restaurants include Tarrant's Cafe.
Kincaid said business is already down at some of their restaurants, with some seeing a decline in sales of up to 40%. She said there was a slight decline when the stock market first took a dip, but the real hit started Monday, after the first Virginia case of COVID-19 was reported.
"There’s only so long small businesses can take the loss. We’re lucky we’re pretty financially conservative without investors to worry about, but yea, we’re scared of the health, emotional, financial and spiritual impact of COVID-19. I think you’d be pressed to find an operator that isn’t right now," Kincaid said.
In addition to extra cleaning, spacing tables, and promoting its takeout and delivery options, RVA Hospitality restaurants are closing an hour early to save on labor, extending happy hour until 9 p.m., and adding a free kids meal for children under 10 with any adult meal purchase until schools are back in session.
Longoven restaurant, the award-winning Scott's Addition restaurant best known for its tasting menu, has discontinued the offering for the next few weeks to help save money. The restaurant will focus on its a la carte menu, according to co-chef and co-owner Patrick Phelan, and they'll do it one less day a week. They restaurant will close Tuesdays for the coming weeks, reducing its schedule to Wednesday through Saturday.
"It remains unclear if any of this will be helpful. I believe we’ll be looking at a vastly different landscape two weeks from now. At the moment we believe these tough decisions get us at least that far," Phelan said.
And while most Richmond restaurant owners are encouraging sick employees to stay home, some have taken the added step of offering paid sick leave to employees to ensure they do, including Longoven. Tazza Kitchen implemented a paid leave policy this week as an extension of an existing PTO bonus program it had in place for employees of its three Richmond area restaurants, according to Susan Davenport, spokeswoman for restaurants.
"Because of the unprecedented situation around COVID-19, we realized that we needed to do something more immediate," Davenport said. "This current fund is a temporary, emergency policy to get us through this period and to support our employees if they have specific symptoms related to COVID 19 or a communicative illness. Our resources will probably not allow us to replace someone’s entire income, but we want to lessen their burden as best we can. And honestly it’s something that may change daily."
The need for immediate change is something all restaurant owners are planning for.
Donnie Glass, owner of Grisette, said its business as usual for now at his Church Hill restaurant, aside of more frequent and deeper cleaning, but he plans to reassess operating hours and increased take-out options after the weekend.
"We always do food to-go and we’re not yet looking into [delivery service], but we're certainly open to it," he said."Perhaps we change course. I don’t want to change course, but we’re prepared to do that."
And paid sick leave for employees has always been the policy at Grisette.
"Everyone who works here has paid time off," Glass said. "In our industry, a lot of people feel pressure to work and to show up to work. We’d rather our employees stay home if they’re stick."
But the hope for many Richmond restaurant owners over the next few weeks is that the diners show up, too. If not, no one is quite sure what it will mean.
