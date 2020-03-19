At a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney issued the harshest warning to date to any Richmond restaurant still allowing more than 10 diners in their establishment at once: the city will enforce the state ban on crowds of more than 10 people.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that the state would ban gatherings of 10 or more people, including in restaurants, and that the ban would be enforced by law enforcement if necessary. In the city that means Richmond police will work with the Virginia Department of Health to ensure the governor's order is met.
“Now is the time to increase our diligence and keep each other accountable,” Stoney said. “We have to be vigilant, personally vigilant, in this combat versus COVID-19.”
There's no indication that large groups are still dining-in at restaurants, and only a handful of dining rooms inside and outside of the city limits remain open.
By Tuesday, nearly every restaurant in town had suspended dine-in service due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus — including national chains such as Chick-fil-A and Starbucks. Local breweries, too, are offering online ordering and curbside pickup. Some, including Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, have temporarily closed their taprooms.
Local restaurants and breweries are doing what they can to survive. For some, that means shuttering completely shuttering their restaurants for now; for others, it's offering takeout.
Chez Max restaurant owner Brian Moore estimates that by selling 35 takeout meals a day, he can stay in business and pay the restaurant staff.
"My goal is to maintain as much business as possible in order to provide for the well being of my staff. I have been blessed in having such a wonderful group of people to help me fulfill my dream and I want to be there for them in this difficult time. A minimum of 35 meals per day will accomplish that aim," Moore said.
Local restaurateurs are asking Richmonders to help out by ordering take out - or delivery. Richmond-based restaurant delivery service Chop Chop RVA is offering free delivery for customers (with code SAFETY), contact-free service and has expanded its delivery area to include South Richmond. Quickness RVA, a local bicycle delivery service, is coordination pick up orders for its restaurant partners free of charge. And national restaurant delivery services - including Uber Eats and Grubhub - are eliminating fees for independent restaurant owners.
Other Richmonders are helping the industry in other ways.
Brittanny Anderson, chef and co-owner of Brenner Pass and Metzger Bar & Butchery who's restaurants are now takeout-only, has launched a GoFundMe called "Richmond Restaurant Workers Support Fund" with a goal of raising $1 million to fund a grant program for workers in need. She's also participating in the #ServingOurServersRVA Virtual Happy Hour Fundraiser, happening Friday beginning at noon.
Virtual tips will be collected there to support The Holli Fund, which offers financial grants to food and beverage employees experiencing economic crisis through injury, illness, loss of wages or hours due to coronavirus restrictions and other emergencies. The Holli Fund honors the late Hollister Lindley, a local food writer who lost her battle with ALS in 2017. Participants can text "DONATE" and the amount to 804-518-8333. For example, if you wish to donate $10, text "DONATE $10."
Affected industry personnel apply for grants through the website, thehollifund.org. Currently, grants are provided for $750 for things like rent, utilities, car repairs and other bills. Donations can be made to The Holli Fund website anytime.
Other Richmonders are helping, too. Dustin Artz, co-founder of Richmond advertising agency Familiar Creatures, created "a campaign to help local restaurants called 'Keep Calm and Nom Nom,'" a website encouraging diners to buy gift cards to local restaurants to use later. The site includes links and details on how people can purchase the gift cards.
"Last Friday afternoon we had the epiphany and sinking feeling that most of these places might not be able to hang on until July or August. So we decided to do what we do for a living: make an advertising campaign that brings attention and helps businesses," Artz said. "It's the least we can do."
And government is starting to act. Tuesday evening, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors adopted an emergency ordinance eliminating penalties and late fees for restaurants and hotels that are late on paying meals and lodging tax to the county. Henrico officials said there are approximately 1,000 restaurants in the county. Richmond is planning to introduce a similar measure for its restaurants March 23.
[RELATED: See what the city's plan is to help restaurants.]
Here's a running list of what local restaurants are open or closed. It will be updated as often as possible.
Open for business with some changes or room between tables, limiting to 10 inside guests:
Asado - Dine-in and takeout
Bottoms Up Pizza - Dine-in, takeout and delivery
Brickhouse Diner - Dine-in and curbside pick up (with 10% off).
Capitol Waffle Shop - Takeout available.
Carini Italian Restaurant - - Dine-in, takeout and curbside delivery
Dugout Bar and Grille - Dine-in and takeout
The Flyin’ Pig - Dine-in and takeout
India K' Raja - Dine-in, take out and free lunch buffet for kids in need who are out of school.
Joey’s Hotdogs - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.
Maple Bourbon - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.
Maya - - Dine-in and takeout
Mellow Mushroom Midlothian - Online ordering and curbside takeaway, patio open for dining 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pink Flamingo - Dine-in and takeout
Q Barbeque - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.
Saison - - Dine-in and takeout
Sam Miller's Restaurant & Venue - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.
The Savory Grain - Dine-in, takeout and delivery.
Sedona Taphouse - all locations - dining room open and curbside delivery available
The Stables at Belmont - Dine-in and takeout
Stella's Grocery - all open for takeout
Weezie’s Kitchen - Dine-in (limiting to 10 people) and takeout
Westwood Fountain - Dine-in and takeout
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - Dine-in and takeout
Closed for dine-in, but offering to-go service and some delivery. Many restaurants are operating with reduced hours or menus, so please check restaurants' social media for the latest.
EAT Restaurant Partners restaurants - Full menu available for takeout and delivery during lunch hours and from 5 to 9 p.m.
- Beijing On Grove
- Boulevard Burger & Brew
- Fatty Smokes: A Barbecue Joint
- Fat Dragon
- Foo Dog - only available from 4 to 9 p.m.
- Hot Chick: A Fried Chicken Story
- Osaka
- Pizza & Beer of Richmond
- Red Salt Chophouse & Sushi
- Wild Ginger
- Wong Gonzalez
- Wong's Tacos
Richmond Restaurant Group restaurants - Carry-out and some delivery, noon to 7 p.m.
- Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
- The Daily Kitchen & Bar
- East Coast Provisions - coming soon
- The Hard Shell (Downtown) - coming soon
- The Hard Shell (Bellgrade) - coming soon
- The Hill Cafe - delivery coming soon
- West Coast Provisions - coming soon
RVA Hospitality restaurants:
- Bar Solita
- Max's on Broad
- Tarrant’s / Tarrant’s West
821 Cafe - Full menu available for takeout or delivery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Alchemy Coffee - Full menu for takeout.
Alewife - Special dinner for two or four ($20/$40) available to-go, noon to 8 p.m.
Amici di Enzo - Full menu available for curbside pickup or close by delivery, 4 to 8 p.m.
The Answer Brewpub - Regular menu available for carry out.
Billy Pie - Limited hours available for carryout and delivery.
Bingo Beer Co. - Regular menu available for carry out.
Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co. - Regular menu available for carry out.
Brenner Pass - Dinner for four for $60. Menu changes daily and is posted on social media.
Bookbinder's - Limited menu for carryout and delivery via Grubhub.
Boychik's Deli - Full menu available for curbside pickup or close by delivery
Buckhead's - - Regular menu available for curbside pickup
Burger Bach - all locations - Full menu available for curbside pickup or delivery
Buz and Ned’s locations - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery.
Can Can Brasserie - Regular menu available for carry out.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery.
Cask Cafe - Limited hours available for carryout and delivery.
Charred - Limited menu and food to reheat, available for curbside delivery.
Chopt locations in your area are open for pick-up, delivery and curbside
Ciao Capri - Limited menu available for carry out and limited delivery,
Crafted - Limited menu of sandwiches, salads, small bites and burgers for curbside pick up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Charm School - Regular menu available for carry out.
Chez Max - Carry out and curbside delivery and limited delivery.
Conch Republic - Regular menu available for carry out and limited delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Curbside Cafe - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery
Dutch & Company - Special menu for curbside delivery.
En Su Boca - Takeout and curbside delivery.
Enoteca Sogno - Regular menu available for takeout.
Garnett's Cafe - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Gelati Celesti - takeout only (Grove location is temporary closed).
Greenbriar Cafe & Coffeehouse - Takeout and delivery.
Grisette - Special menu for curbside delivery
Hobnob - Regular menu available for curbside pick up.
Hop Craft Pizza - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Hutch - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Idle Hands Bakery - Reduced hours, but menu available for carry out.
Ironclad Coffee Roasters - Regular menu available for carry out.
Izzy's Kitchen - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Joe's Inn - Curbside delivery and to-go available at Shield's Market, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Julep's - Lunch and dinner with curbside delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kregger's - both locations - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Latitude Seafood Co. - both locations - Full menu available for carry out
Metro Diner - Full menu for pick-up or delivery
Metzger - Dinner for four for $60. Menu changes daily and is posted on social media.
Mr Submarine - Grab and go.
Mojo's - Regular menu available for carry out.
Morton's - Regular menu available for carry out and curbside delivery.
Mosaic - Carry out and curbside delivery.
Nama - Regular menu available for carry out and curbside delivery.
Nota Bene Restaurant & Bar - Special takeout menu
Postbellum - Carryout, curbside pickup or delivery. 3 to 10 p.m. Daily special with 25% going to staff
Oak and Apple carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery.
Organic Krush - Carryout and delivery.
O'Toole's - both locations - carryout only, noon to 7 p.m., beginning Thursday.
Patrick Henry Pub - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
PikNik - Regular menu available for carry out.
Penny Lane Pub (after St. Pat's) - Regular menu available for carry out.
Perch - Special menu available to-go, no contact pick up. 1 to 8 p.m.
Pop's Bar and Grill - Regular menu available for carry out.
Rappahannock - Curbside pick up.
Root Stock Provisions - Regular menu available for carry out, curbside delivery and delivery. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rowland - Limited menu available for curbside pick up.
Sally Bells Kitchen - Regular menu available for curbside pick up and limited delivery.
Salt and Forge - Regular menu available for curbside pick up.
Secco Wine Bar - Dinner for two curbside delivered for $78.48 (includes tax and tip). seccowinebar.com
Sefton - Regular menu available for carry out.
Shagbark - Special carry out menu Friday and Saturdays, 4 to 7 p.m.
Social52 - Regular menu available for carry out.
Southbound - Special dinner for two or four ($20/$40) available to-go, plus sides. Call before 5 p.m., pick up, 5 to 7 p.m. southboundrva.com
Station 2 - Regular menu available for carry out, curbside delivery and delivery.
Sticky Rice - Full menu available for carry out and delivery
Tazza Kitchen*- Limited menu available for curbside delivery
* The Big Kitchen - reopening drive through Thursday in Scott's Addition.
Toast - - Regular menu available for carry out and some delivery.
WPA Bakery (both locations) - Full menu available for carryout
ZZQ - Full menu available for curbside deliver
Closed entirely for the foreseeable future
Giavos Family restaurants:
- The Continental Westhampton
- Galley (Galley market is still open)
- Little Nickel
- Kitchen 64
- Kuba Kuba
- Kuba Kuba Dos
- Perly’s
- Sidewalk Cafe
- Stella’s (Stella’s Grocery stores still open)
Rueger Restaurant Group restaurants:
- Brunch
- City Diner
- The Grill
- Lunch / Supper
- The Village Café
HOUSEpitality Family restaurants:
- The Boathouse restaurants
- Casa del Barco restaurants
- Island Shrimp Co.
3 Monkeys Bar & Grill
Adarra
Bacchus
Bamboo Cafe
Bandito's
Barrel Thief Cafe (wine shop still open)
Broken Tulip
Capital One Cafés
Cary Street Cafe
Chairlift
Commerical Taphouse
Crossroads Coffee and Ice Cream
Dogtown Brewing
Don't Look Back (both locations)
Dot's Back Inn
Edo’s Squid
F.W. Sullivan's
Fuzzy Cactus
Hotel Greene
The Jasper
Kabana
Lady N'awlins
Laura Lee's
L'opossum
Longoven
Lulu's
Mekong
Millie's
The Naked Onion
Parterre
Pop's Market
Positive Vibe Cafe
Red Cap Patisserie
River City Roll
The Roosevelt
Switch
Sugar Shack Donuts
Tio Pablo
The Tobacco Company
Upper Shirley
Closed for good
Citizen (after Wednesday)
Greenleaf Pool Room (unrelated to coronavirus)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Sandston Smokehouse is open doing dine in and take-out.
Greenbriar Cafe is open for takeout and delivery.
Joe's Inn the fan is still offering takeout
I think it is Greenleaf's Pool Room that is closed for good - not Hotel Greene.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.