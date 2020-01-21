Richmond restaurateur Johnny Giavos has another restaurant and market in the works, this time in the city's Manchester's District.
Giavos plans to open The Continental Manchester, an offshoot of his Libbie-Grove-area restaurant, The Continental Westhampton, and a gourmet market in City View Marketplace, a mixed use development in the works at Hull and 6th streets.
The projects were first reported by Richmond BizSense. Both are expected to open this year.
The Continental Manchester will serve a menu similar to the Westhampton location: affordable, American fare with Greek and Italian influences with sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and entrees salads on the menu. Most items are priced around $10 to $15. The first location opened at 5704 Grove Ave. in March 2012.
Giavos said the market will likely be a Stella's Grocery, the upscale market concept with prepared foods to-go that he and his wife, Katrina Giavos, launched in 2015 in the Near West End. There are now three locations in the city with one more in the works in the under-construction The Hill Standard shopping center at 4910-4930 Forest Hill Ave. In addition to those, the couple owns or has a stake in nearly a dozen restaurants in Richmond, including Stella's, Sidewalk Cafe, Perly's and Little Nickel.
Giavos said the City View Marketplace development presented him an opportunity to give current The Continental Westhampton employees advancement opportunities.
Thalhimer Realty Partners started construction in June 2018 on the $25 million City View Marketplace development, which includes 161 apartments in five different buildings and 13,270 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the first floor of three of those buildings. Three buildings front Hull Street while two buildings are located along West Fifth and West Sixth streets between Hull and Bainbridge streets.
