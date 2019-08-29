Riverbend Coffee Company is now open in former Captain Buzzy's Beanery space in Church Hill.
The new coffee shop from married couple Tasha Bobrosky and Brian Colegrove opened August 12 and is now open daily at 2623 E. Broad St.
Captain Buzzy's Beanery closed earlier this year.
Riverbend serves coffee and espresso drinks, plus bagels, sandwiches and pastries.
