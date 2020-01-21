After more than six years in Chesterfield County, Roastology Coffee is now open in the Fan District. The coffee shop opened softly to the public last week and is having its grand opening Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Roastology Coffee owner Dan Allen got into the coffee business - and the Fan retail business - by accident.
The trained Certified Public Accountant, is a Colorado native, but he spent the bulk of his adulthood in Alaska, where what was meant to be a short term stint when his kids were young turned into decades there. He even spent a few years as an elected official, serving on the city of Ketchikan's council.
There was some time in Seattle, too, but Allen and his wife eventually moved to Chesterfield County to be closer to their son. Once settled here, Allen decided to put his love of coffee and roasting hobby to good use, and opened a coffee shop in June 2013 at 10825 Midlothian Turnpike. The shop opened as Adbibo Coffee Company but was later renamed Roastology.
And now Roastology has moved from its Midlo home to new digs in the Fan, in a vacant warehouse space at at 2701 W. Cary St.; it was most recently Steeber and Father Co. construction company.
Richmond developer Charlie Diradour, president of Lion’s Paw Development, bought the building last year and announced Roastology as the tenant.
The space has been completely transformed from a bare-bones cement warehouse into an industrial chic coffee shop, complete with fireplace, wood finishes, open-able garage doors and a window where customers can watch the roasting process.
Roastology is a coffee roaster and coffee shop that serves espresso, coffee, tea, plus pastries and sandwiches. The opening menu includes traditional coffee drinks, plus sandwiches, such as five types of grilled cheese, a BLT with avocado and pesto chicken. Roastology also serves entrees salads, small plates and breakfast sandwiches and bagels. Most sandwiches are $5-$9.
Roastology Coffee is now open in the Fan District Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
