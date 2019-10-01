Rowland Fall 2019 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
Rowland - 2132 W. Main St., (804) 257-9885
New American restaurant in the Fan District.
Three courses for $29.19 per person. $4.19 of every meal goes to FeedMore.
Fall Richmond Restaurant Week is Oct. 21-27.
Choose one from each course.
