Rusty Taco - a taco restaurant chain founded in Texas - is opening its first Virginia location in Chesterfield County on Monday, Sept. 23 in Westchester Commons.
The new restaurant will open at 7 a.m. and is celebrating with free tacos for a year for the first 50 customers on opening day.
The new location is from Kevin A. Donham and Chris Carabell, who are also partners in Belle Holdings Inc., which operates nine Buffalo Wild Wings. The duo announced the new location in April.
"Rusty Taco is an emerging fast casual restaurant concept that is driven by the local community," Donham told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in April. "Rusty Taco offers a welcoming and friendly atmosphere, and the menu includes an assortment of fresh, hand-made tacos, including breakfast tacos served all day."
Rusty Taco specializes in handmade street tacos that are done in more than a dozen styles (brisket taco, fish taco, fried chicken taco, even breakfast tacos) available on corn or flour tortilla. Most tacos are priced around $2 or $3 dollars. The restaurant also offers beer, margaritas, sides and a kids menu.
The first Rusty Taco opened in Dallas in 2010 and the fast casual chain now has more than 30 locations in eight states, including Colorado, Ohio, Nebraska and Arizona.
The restaurant at 15816 Westchester Commons Main Street will be the first Rusty Taco on the East Coast.
Rusty Taco is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
