Salt & Forge - the year-plus-year-old Jackson ward restaurant - is launching a food truck, which will serve breakfast and lunch and could start cropping up around town as early as next week.
"The truck is being built to serve both breakfast and lunch (including having an oven on the truck so we can bake fresh biscuits throughout the day) with our focus being on weekday breakfast and lunch following a similar schedule as in the restaurant - breakfast until 10:30 a.m." owner David Hahn said.
The truck is meant to reach new customers, bring in some extra money and to "test potential parts of the Richmond region for a potential second brick and mortar Salt & Forge location," he said.
The truck will offer a condensed version of the restaurant most popular menu items and will add a revolving list of specials once the truck gets established.
Hahn opened Salt & Forge restaurant at 312 N. Second St. in April 2018. The restaurant specializes in made-from-scratch gourmet sandwiches, salads, breakfast and biscuits.
The health inspection for the new truck is scheduled for next week and Hahn said he hopes to start booking events immediately after that.
"In addition to trying to establish regular spots, we will also book the truck for public festivals and for private events where we'll partner with the client to determine a menu that works best for them (for example, if they want us to serve biscuits all day or all night at an event, we'll do that)," he said.
To execute the truck, Hahn worked with Kaveh Marrefi of KSM Manufacturing on the build out, Amyrose Miller of Nouveau Signs and Design for the exterior, and Brian Lynn of Victor Products for the kitchen equipment.
